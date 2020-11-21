J. Andrew Morrow food drive providing Thanksgiving to those in need

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Educators at the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School have been holding a food drive this month with hopes it can provide full Thanksgiving dinners for some local families in need next week.
According to Principal Dawn Hart, donations have been coming in since a letter went out to families announcing the food drive on Nov. 3. The prize for the homeroom with the most donations is a pizza party and movie with the principal, which will take place after students return to in-person learning.
Hart said the idea came while brainstorming ideas to improve morale during a committee meeting.
“Students and teachers alike get excited about a competition, especially when it benefits our community,” she said. “Students are excited because the prize is a pizza party and movie with the principal.”
In addition to non-perishable food items, some teachers donated turkeys and baked goods,
Although the move to virtual hindered the drive a bit, Hart praised the generous nature of the faculty, staff, and community in making this charitable outreach happen.
“It’s what I love about our community,” she said, “that we take care of each other.”
Hart has been reaching out to district families in need to make sure they would be willing to accept the food.
“On Nov. 24, I am going to drop off the boxes of food right on their doorsteps, knock on the door, and walk away so that nobody has to risk close contact,” she said.
“Our faculty and staff at Towanda Area School District are very generous and always looking to give back to the community in any way we can,” she added. “But, we couldn’t do it without the community pitching in, so it really is the community helping the community; J. Andrew Morrow is simply a vehicle to make it happen.”
