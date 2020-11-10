TOWANDA – Students at J. Andrew Morrow Primary School will be learning virtually through next Friday due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19 quarantining.
In a letter posted Tuesday, Superintendent Dennis Peachey said they were notified that morning of an aide who had tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member was last in the building on Friday.
“The district is working in conjunction with the Department of Health with contact tracing,” Peachey said. “Any students and staff identified as potential close contacts have been notified and will begin quarantining.”
Peachey also notified the public about a presumptive positive case the district was notified about Monday after the spouse of a high school staff member tested positive. Anyone who had contact with that staff member, who was last in the building on Friday, was told to not return to school until properly cleared.
The Towanda elementary and high schools will continue normal operations, although Peachey said they will continue to keep an eye on the buildings and respond as necessary.
“As a community, the key to our success is to continue working together as we strive to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe and healthy,” Peachey said. “Thank you again for working collaboratively with the district as we navigate through this public health crisis together.”
