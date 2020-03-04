TOWANDA BOROUGH — Trauma comes in many forms. It can be as small as not getting enough sleep or missing breakfast or as big as experiencing a lifetime of poverty, homelessness, or a parent getting arrested. No matter how big or little the trauma affecting children in school is, especially at young ages, it can dramatically impair one’s learning and social ability to thrive in school.
At J. Andrew Morrow Primary School in Towanda, Principal Dawn Hart along with a team of teachers and paraprofessional Erinn Wilkes have decided to address trauma head on with peace corners and a mindfulness room inside the school.
Hart first got the idea of implementing a mindfulness room, or a dedicated room in the school where students can go to calm their minds and bodies when they’re not performing up to expectations, after reading an article on Bethlehem Area School District’s rooms.
“I started thinking about how we’re receiving all of this education and training on becoming trauma informed schools and step one is understanding the traumatic experiences kids are having and how that affects the brain,” Hart said. “Kids literally cannot learn, it changes their brain. They’re not focused on academics or what the teacher is saying when they’re thinking about what happened in their house last night because a parent was arrested.”
Disrupting the classroom is not conducive to learning so Hart wanted to create something outside of the classroom where kids could go and center themselves. The mindfulness room, separated from the classroom, gives the student a chance to regroup and get in the right frame of mind to get back to learning. The mindfulness room is full of sensory exercises with comfortable seating and a paraprofessional to observe.
Schools have been implementing school-wide positive behavior reinforcements and systems of support, but historically treated behavior problems with punishments like yelling, taking away recesses, and detentions.
“None of these things work,” Hart remarked. “So to a kid’s mind, who’s experiencing trauma, is going through fight or flight all of the time. They need to come to school and feel safe.”
Hart hopes the small changes to the way the school handles misbehaving children can lead to everyone involved in the school taking cues from the treatment. Research states that when a whole school participates in implementing mindfulness practices in all classrooms it can transform school culture and significantly improve academic performance. Other benefits include increased focus, attention, self-control, classroom participation, and compassion for others. There is a decrease in stress levels, depression, anxiety, and disruptive behavior.
“If we don’t take care of this early on these behaviors become worse,” she continued.
Implementing these positive behavior reinforcements can also show other students how to treat people in those situations with respect and not reinforce dated techniques that could cause more harm.
“Kids learn through modeling and socialization,” Hart said. “One thing we want to do is teach them self-regulation skills and coping strategies. We’re teaching them to be able to ask for those breaks so that they start to recognize in themselves what they’re feeling, what’s going on before they act out. ... We’re being proactive rather than reactive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.