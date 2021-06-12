J. Andrew Morrow Primary School hosts family drive through

TOWANDA — J. Andrew Morrow Primary School sent off its’ students in style on Thursday night hosting a family drive through celebrating the teachers, staff, students and their families for their perseverance in dealing with a difficult school year.
“Especially this year it has been hard to do a lot of the things we would usually be doing to make school special for our kids,” second grade teacher Jenni Lane said. “So it’s nice to have this outdoor option to build the bridges between the school and the home.”
For an hour teachers and staff stood outside the school with signs and dressed for a luau welcoming students with their families. Members of the school band did their own welcoming in the form of a drum line serenading the families on their drive through.
“The drive through is a lot of fun. The kids love it, the parents love it, and it makes it so worth it” Principal Dawn Hart said. “We are giving out summer activities like chalk, bubbles, books, and popsicles.”
Superintendant Dennis Peachey hopes that next year school will be fully normal for his students and remarks that the event serves as a thank you for all of the families for sticking with the school during a tough year.
“We want to continue to build that relationship with the parents where they feel comfortable coming to this, and comfortable coming in at any time,” Peachey said.”That relationship with the community and the parents is so important.”
Hart couldn’t help but feel good about herself as she witnessed so many smiles from her students. The event provided a much needed light at the end of the tunnel for everyone involved in the past school year.
