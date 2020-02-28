Towanda students and staff gathered at J. Andrew Morrow Primary School to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday and also National Read Across America Day on Thursday evening. The family engagement night included ice cream sundaes, free books, math games and puzzles, readings of Dr. Seuss's books, staff in full Seussian costumes and a book hunt of Seuss books.
J. Andrew Morrow students and staff celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday
