WYSOX — A jacket was allegedly stolen inside a manufacturing facility in Wysox Township on May 8, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim reported that his black Urban Pipeline jacket was stolen around 8:42 a.m. inside Jeld-Wen, located at 825 Shiner Rd., police said.
The value of the stolen jacket is $120 and the incident is categorized as a theft of lost or mislaid property, according to the police report.
Anyone with information concerning the alleged theft can call state police at (570) 265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
