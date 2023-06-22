generic crime

WYSOX — A jacket was allegedly stolen inside a manufacturing facility in Wysox Township on May 8, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The victim reported that his black Urban Pipeline jacket was stolen around 8:42 a.m. inside Jeld-Wen, located at 825 Shiner Rd., police said.

