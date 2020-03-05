Jackie Baker of Susquehanna County officially launched her campaign, Jackie Baker for PA on Wednesday.
Baker is running for Pennsylvania’s 23rd state Senate district, which is comprised of Lycoming, Union, Sullivan, and Bradford counties, plus a portion of Susquehanna County. Baker met the requirements to secure a place on the Democratic ballot for the Primary Election on April 28. She is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
“I am running for state senator because the Pennsylvania Legislature is not doing enough to support or to protect the hard working people of Pennsylvania,” said Baker.
According to a report by U.S. News, Pennsylvania ranked 41 out of 50 in annual ranking of most livable states that looks at healthcare, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and natural environment.
“I joined Jackie’s campaign because if we don’t speak up, it’s easy for Harrisburg to forget about vulnerable, rural communities like ours. We deserve effective representation that helps our communities thrive and someone who cares about the everyday issues and struggles of the hard-working people,” said Christian Chludzinski, field director for Jackie Baker for PA.
“Pennsylvania is falling behind and failing its residents. As your state senator, l will take action to address the needs of our hard working Pennsylvanians and I will work to provide opportunities that help everyone to prosper and succeed. I am ready to work for all Pennsylvanians and to tackle the big issues that affect the everyday lives of our residents,” said Baker.
“This is a grassroots campaign for the people. Volunteers are important to our cause for creating a better Pennsylvania and are encouraged to join our team. In a district as large as ours, volunteers are essential to this movement and to the commitment to turn PA blue,” said Tom Charles, campaign manager for Jackie Baker for PA.
Baker was born and raised in Meshoppen. She is a graduate of Elk Lake High School in Dimock. Baker graduated from Mansfield University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She earned a master’s degree in education from Wilkes University.
“I am not a politician. I am a hard working mother and teacher who is seriously concerned about healthcare, job opportunities, education, college debt, and the environment. I know how hard it is to pay for childcare and to put food on the table. I know we can do better to help our struggling Pennsylvanians,” said Baker.
To learn more about Jackie Baker for PA and her campaign for State Senatorial District 23, visit, www.jackiebakerforpa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.