Jail officials across Pa. sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds

Survey responses from more than 20 Pennsylvania jails described a growing number of incarcerated people with serious mental health needs, a lack of medical staff, and a complex system for accessing state resources.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/ELIZABETH ROBERTSON
County jails across Pennsylvania lack the resources to address a growing mental health crisis, putting some of the most vulnerable incarcerated people at heightened risk, according to a statewide survey by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.