Jaimee Alsing will be running a write-in campaign for Sayre School Board during the Municipal Primary Election on May 18.
“I believe education is important for both our future and our present. Having good schools is critical for retaining quality professionals, supporting families, and building a strong community.
“I had always planned to run for school board at some point, but when I heard there were not enough candidates on the ballot I knew I needed to act now. My husband and I plan on starting a family and our children will be educated in Sayre Schools. I’m deeply invested in Bradford County as a homeowner, landlord, and technical associate at Global Tungsten & Powders. I love this area and am committed to see it thrive. I have a bachelors from Cornell University in Animal Science. I’ve worked in a wide variety of jobs and I understand what it takes for our students to succeed in both the workforce and higher education.
“My promise to you: I will be a diligent board member and always put our community and children first. “
