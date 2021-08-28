SAYRE BOROUGH — Jazz roared to life on the bandstand of Howard Elmer Park for the final show of the William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series on Friday.
The Fire Within Jazz Sextet consisted of jazz musicians who played the trumpet, saxophone, trombone, guitar, bass and drums on the stage in front of a lively audience.
They played a series of classic songs like “Route 66,” “Back Home Again in Indiana,” and Frank Sinatra’ “Night and Day.”
Sayre Borough Manager David Jarrett said this year’s concert series has been great overall, although the weather has been difficult at times and even Friday evening featured storms throughout the county.
Today the borough is holding their Eighth Annual End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display with admission costs of $5 per car or $2 for walk-ins.
Music will consist of the Doc Possum children’s concert at 4 p.m., Brotherz Unknown at 5 p.m., and Doc Possum with Memphis Mafia at 7 p.m. in Riverfront Park, followed by a fireworks show.
The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Sayre Public Library and the Sayre Historical Society Museum.
