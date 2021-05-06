Jenny Riley has announced her write-in candidacy for the Sayre School Board.
In a statement, she said, “As an active member of the community, a mother of two school aged children, and a career educator, the future of Sayre Schools is a priority to me.
“My experiences in education are varied and give me some perspective that could be beneficial to a position on the school board. Currently I am in my 16th year of teaching. I teach fifth grade at Epiphany School in Sayre and have done so for the past two years. I am also the director of the Epiphany Parish religious education program. Five years ago, my family moved briefly to Laramie, Wyoming, where I worked at a charter school, Snowy Range Academy, as a paraprofessional and a member of the Board of Directors. Prior to that, I taught third grade at Epiphany for three years after subbing for two years. My first job in education was as a special education teacher at Newton Local Schools in Ohio. I was there for 11 years in that capacity. I have an undergraduate degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and graduate level coursework from the University of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio. I have mentored first year teachers, worked levy campaigns, won educational grants, and led committees. Education isn’t just my job, it’s something I’m passionate about.
“It is my desire that Sayre Schools be able to provide the best education for all the children of this amazing community. The decisions that affect our children’s education must be fiscally responsible, sustainable, and data driven.”
