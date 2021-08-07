BIG POND — Christmas is not as far away as you may think, but fortunately Jerri Renzo Wilcox is hosting a stamping and card making workshop to help get those cards out on time.
The workshop fundraiser is at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 at the Lakeside Pavilion at Lake Ondawa in Big Pond. The cost of admission is $25 and the proceeds go towards the preservation of the pavilion and beachfront.
Guests that attend are advised to bring their own scissors. Wilcox will provide stamps and creative paper to be used to make a card for any holiday or occasion. Wilcox has ten years of card making experience.
Anyone can register by calling (570) 596-2199 before Aug 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.