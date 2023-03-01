Joanna McClinton elected first female speaker of the Pa. House as Mark Rozzi steps down

Joanna McClinton is the first woman and second Black person to serve as Pennsylvania House speaker.

 PA House of Representative Democratic Caucus
HARRISBURG — Democrat Joanna McClinton was elected the first female speaker of the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday after Mark Rozzi stepped down following two tumultuous months presiding over the lower chamber.

Mark Rozzi told Spotlight PA he resigned from the speakership because he had accomplished what he wanted to do, and to make way for McClinton.