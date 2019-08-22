TROY — Though it was previously unclear if Troy Area School District would begin the school year with a kindergarten through sixth grade assistant principal position empty, John Imbt has been hired to fill the role after much debate within the board of education.
Former Troy Intermediate School fifth grade teacher John Imbt was considered for the assistant principal position last week after the role was left open after previous hire Benjamin Miller vacated the position job, but was not officially transferred after a five to four vote by the board of education elected to open interviews for the position for a second time this summer as to abide by what they believed was policy.
Imbt was officially transferred to the assistant principal position Tuesday and will work under Principal Steve Brion as administrators of both W.R. Croman and Troy Intermediate Schools.
Troy Board of Education member Darin Roy thanked Imbt for reapplying during a discussion period on Tuesday and stated that he would like the board’s policy committee to “work through and clarify some things with administrative regulations” so that situations such as what occurred with filling the assistant principal position can be avoided in the future.
“I’d like to thank Mr. Imbt for hanging in there with us while we looked like a Roomba running through a room bouncing off things. I think we got the best possible candidate right now for Troy Area School District,” stated board member Todd Curren.
All members of the Troy Area School District Board of Education voted yes to Imbt’s transfer on Tuesday.
