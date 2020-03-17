Bradford County is well known for its rich agricultural legacy — and with expansive fields of crops and generations of farming families there’s no wonder why.
A new aspect of agriculture heritage has now grown out of the county’s roots as well — a lineage of Pennsylvania rodeo royalty.
Grace Johnson, a 25-year-old Rome native, was crowned Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania 2020 in November and is looking forward to serving as the third Bradford County woman to hold a title in the organization.
According to Johnson, it was her local connections that took her to the Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania pageant as she heard about it through her two friends Jessica Tice, of Towanda, who was Miss Teen Rodeo Pennsylvania in 2018 and Marissa Gilliland, of Troy, who served as Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania 2019.
Johnson’s passion for the rodeo began long before a crowned cowboy hat topped her head, however, as she stated that she has been barrel racing since she was around 11 years old and riding horses “before she could walk.”
In her new role, Johnson will not only settle into her saddle for activities like carrying the American flag during rodeo grand entries but will also have the opportunity to inspire others and educate them about the rodeo industry.
“(The title) just seems like a really great way to promote the sport,” she said. “There’s a lot of good and bad as far as media attention for rodeo so it’s super exciting to be able to kind of push the good...and educate people, I love educating people.”
Johnson stated that rodeo has had trouble fielding misconceptions such as it being a “cruel sport” and has undergone battles even as close to home as New York state, which is currently trying to ban rodeo.
Most misconceptions are formed because of misunderstandings and can be fixed with simple education, Johnson stated, noting that while stock contractors have been accused of mistreating animals she, as an equine physical therapist herself, has found them to be nothing short of “amazing.”
“(Stock contractors) are the most down to earth, amazing human beings you could ever meet in your life,” she said. “They take care of their animals, they absolutely love their animals.”
Johnson added that the animals involved in rodeo “love what they do.”
As Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania, Johnson will have opportunities to represent the Keystone State during both local events like the Troy Fair and Monroeton Rodeo and large ones across the country including Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming, the Ram Frontier Circuit Finals and the Miss Rodeo America pageant in Las Vegas in December.
Even with a busy national lineup however, Johnson is most excited to simply inspire young people — both to believe in themselves and to enjoy rodeo.
“There’s always eyes on you and I love the fact that I can be a role model for younger generations, I really do, because I really work hard and my heart has always been in rodeo,” she stated. “I love sharing the love of rodeo and the love of horses and things like that and I love having all of the little ones that I can influence a little bit because when they view you differently, you have a little more influence on them, I love that, it’s a lot of fun.”
Johnson shared that the rodeo industry has seen a lack of interest from the younger generations and that one of her greatest goals is to help them become involved in the sport, especially through using her own story of being from a small town.
“It’s really been a wonderful opportunity, especially for a girl from a small town,” she said. “It feels good, you know, you grow up with that small town feel...when you’re a small town girl you see things a certain way and seeing other small town girls do it, it’s like wow, I can break that mold and I can do something bigger and make a difference in the world. I am one of those people where I would love to make a difference, that’s like my goal in life is I want to be able to make a difference, you know you can’t change the world but if you can change one person’s life or make one person’s life a little bit different you’re making just as big of a difference.”
“So being able to be from a small town and being able to show younger girls, hey, you can do it, believe in yourself. They really value what you say to them and that’s awesome for me to be able to say ‘you know what, you can do this,’ and they look at you like ‘I can do this because she thinks I can do this,’ that’s huge for me,” she continued.
Johnson shared that one of her favorite activities as Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania so far was helping run a rodeo for students with special needs in Harrisburg and one of her largest goals during her reign is to host a children’s rodeo, where young people can be introduced to the sport through activities such as sheep riding and stick racing.
Johnson believes rodeo has a lot to offer young people, including a family.
“It’s very tight knit, very, and everybody is very welcoming and it’s amazing, it’s an amazing industry,” she stated. “The love of animals, the love of family, rodeo is a huge family. If the world would put as much love out as the rodeo community does and the horse industry does toward everybody else I feel like the world would be a better place and people can learn a lot from the family aspect of rodeo.”
Another aspect of being Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania 2020 that Johnson looks forward to is showing off her patriotism and pride for both her home state through introducing others to Pennsylvania specific oddities like scrapple and cow pie bingo, and her country through carrying the flags for grand entries and decking out in red, white and blue for rodeos.
“I am super patriotic...I really am proud of that,” she commented. “That’s a part of me that I am very, very proud of and carrying the flag is really like an emotional experience almost and it is for anybody but when you’re on a horse in the arena and you’re carrying that flag and you’re representing not only the rodeo but this country it’s a wonderful feeling inside and out.”
While the rodeo industry holds many lessons children can learn, from family to patriotism, according to Johnson, she said that if she was to offer just one lesson to children however, it would be “passion.”
“Love the sport and love your animals and be passionate because the more passionate you are about what you do the more that comes across and the more others look up to that and the more others see that and it’s an inspiring thing,” she stated.
