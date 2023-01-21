My name is Sheila Johnson, and it has been my pleasure to serve Bradford County, Pennsylvania for the past three years as your Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans Court. I am an active member of the Bradford County Counsel of Republican Women and LeRaysville Chapter 498 Order of the Eastern Star.

I have continued my education for these offices, by attending conferences. The first 2 years, due to Covid-19, we were not able to meet in person, but continued our education by meetings through Zoom.