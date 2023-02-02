Jonathan M. Wilcox recently announced his candidacy for re-election of Western Bradford County District Magisterial seat 42-3-01, which consists of the boroughs of Alba, Canton, Troy, Sylvania and the townships of Armenia, Canton, Columbia, Granville, LeRoy, Ridgebury, Smithfield, South Creek, Springfield, Troy, Ulster, Wells and West Burlington.

Wilcox grew up on a dairy farm in Troy Township and has resided in Troy Township all of his life. He is a graduate of Troy High School. He received a degree in Criminology from Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Pa. His emphasis at Mount Aloysius was Community Relations. Electives included public speaking, police-community relations, psychology, abnormal psychology and sociology.