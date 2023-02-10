Jones Diner Holds Fish Fry Fundraiser for Luke's Hidden Haven

NORTH TOWANDA — Fish Fry season is here and anyone looking to indulge in a tasty dinner can do so today, Friday, Feb. 10, for a charitable cause.
Jones Diner is holding a Fish Fry Fundraiser at its 469 Tomahawk Rd. location from 3 to 7 p.m. for Luke’s Hidden Haven.
For $16.95, customers can obtain beer battered or broiled haddock with a choice of two sides consisting of french fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, garden salad or apple sauce.
There will also be a limited menu available consisting of cheesesteak Kozmo and fries for $12.95, bacon cheeseburger and fries for $12.95, grilled chicken salad for $9.95, or a dozen jumbo wings for $12.95.
Proceeds go towards Luke’s Hidden Haven, a nonprofit animal sanctuary on Battle Creek Farm in Rome Township. The organization is “dedicated to rescue, protect, and cherish dogs, and to permanently shelter those that have been physically and/or mentally abused and designated un-adoptable,” according to its website.
“We are a community sanctuary that’s focus on all the things that fall through the cracks at regular rescuers,” said Maunallen Gregory, the sanctuary’s founder and board chairman.
She stated that many rescues focus on taking in animals to find them homes. Her sanctuary focuses on caring for old dogs that are abandoned or who’s previous owners went into nursing homes or passed away. The sanctuary even has a veterinary program for animals from other shelters that would have been euthanized less they received surgery.
There are currently around 65 to 70 dogs at the sanctuary that features running areas for the dogs to enjoy the outdoors. People are welcome to visit the facility and walk the dogs if they wish.
“We also house Saluki hounds, which are hunting hounds from the Middle East,” Gregory added. “We are the largest Saluki sanctuary in the United States.”
She described the nonprofit as a community organization that runs on volunteers and receives heavy support from community members. Luke’s Hidden Haven has operated for more than 20 years. Gregory is incredibly passionate about her work and the animals that the nonprofit cares for.
“I’m 88 years old and still going strong,” Gregory expressed.
She stated that she wants to make sure that the nonprofit continues its activities for years to come because it’s a great benefit to the county. She’s also excited that Jones Diner is contributing to the nonprofit’s mission through the big community fundraiser.
Gregory expressed her gratefulness towards Jones Diner for organizing the fundraiser and looks forward to the festivities starting at 3 p.m.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
