Jones Diner Holds Fish Fry Fundraiser for Luke's Hidden Haven

Jones Diner is holding a Fish Fry Fundraiser at its 469 Tomahawk Rd. location from 3 to 7 p.m. for Luke’s Hidden Haven.

 Photo provided by Luke’s Hidden Haven

NORTH TOWANDA — Fish Fry season is here and anyone looking to indulge in a tasty dinner can do so today, Friday, Feb. 10, for a charitable cause.

