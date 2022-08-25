TOWANDA – Journey Fitness of Sayre is excited to announce Fitness for a Cause, a series of three Spartan Races that will help raise funds for Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).
The goal is to raise $10,000 to fight child hunger in local communities. Interested parties have the opportunity to participate in any of the following events:
- Tough Mudder 5K, 10K, 15K and Infinity: Sept. 10-11
- Citizens Bank Park Spartan Stadion: Sept. 17
- Tri-State NJ Tri-fecta: Oct. 1-2
- DEKA World Championships: Nov. 20.
These events are open to everyone, so anyone can join the fight against childhood hunger. This is not just for Journey members. Thirty percent of every race entry will be donated to CHOP when participants use the Fitness for a Cause race code. In addition, participants will receive course coaching from the Journey Fitness coaches.
To learn more or to participate in one of the events, visit Journey Fitness Sayre’s Facebook page.
