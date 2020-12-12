GROVER — A silent and holy night originating more than 2,000 years ago was reenacted by Grover Church of Christ for the first time in nearly four decades on Friday.
Members of Grover Church of Christ gathered on the church’s lawn Friday evening in a live nativity presented free of charge for the community.
The Rev. Will Strunk explained that 2020 marks the first time since the early 1980’s that the church has hosted a live nativity, and that while it had a much larger version in mind, the evening was trimmed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s sort of brand new for us again,” Strunk said. “We were going to do a big production but because of not enough people wanting to help because of (COVID-19), we had to scale back.”
Despite the COVID-caused downsizing, the church still pulled together a depiction of the Christ Child’s birth, complete with a live donkey with the help of 38 volunteers.
The church also embodied the spirit of giving by providing a free drive-thru dinner for all nativity attendees, funded by the congregation’s mission department.
“I think in times like these it becomes almost an isolation for people and this gives people some purpose to get out and still be able to social distance and follow all the guidelines and yet still be able to see people and interact,” Strunk stated. “So hopefully we’re providing a service to the community that will be beneficial.”
Grover Church of Christ is no stranger to serving their community as they provided free meals to between 175 and 250 people once a week for four weeks in May at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
