WYSOX TOWNSHIP — There was order in the court and all rose for the honorable Judge Judy in Wysox Township, except the court was really the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company and this Judy was an impersonator.
Active Living Center managers of the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. gathered for their yearly training on CPR and other healthcare practices on Tuesday.
The event brought senior care workers back together after many had spent a year-and-a-half apart due to COVID-19, all while being creative, said Active Living Center Administrator Nora Demusz.
Seeing everyone together brought a since of normalcy that she hopes will motivate the organization going forward.
Active Living Center Director Robin Van Valkenburg performed as Judge Judy for a test portion of the event to make the training more fun and lively for the participants.
She entered the hall in a judge’s gown and sat at a table with a gavel, pen and paper and a picture of the bailiff from the TV show.
A few workers sat at two tables situated in front of Van Valkenburg with one table for mock plaintiffs and the other for mock defendants as both answered questions about CPR.
A few of Van Valkenburg’s lines as her Judge Judy character included:
“Speak when spoken to. It’s the golden rule, as your mother would say.”
“Excuse me, am I speaking to you?”
“This is my courtroom and I don’t give a rat’s behind what you think. You don’t ask questions, you answer my questions.”
The room was full of workers seated at tables watching and constantly laughing at the performance from start to finish.
“You can say things you wouldn’t normally say, but it’s all in good fun,” said Van Valkenburg.
After both tables answered her questions, she banged the gavel and said case dismissed.
“They can learn as they are having fun and laughing,” said Van Valkenburg. “They go through the steps of CPR and how to perform it correctly.”
Active Living Center worker Pam DeRosa said she and the other employees have been worried about seniors being isolated during the pandemic and that they are working hard to care for all of them.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is a resource for seniors and their families in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga counties. They provide information and connections to services to help people remain independent, according to its website.
