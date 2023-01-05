TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be holding its inaugural Bradford County Dancing with the Stars Gala on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Judges for the dance competition are as follows:
Pickett has served in her local office since 2000 and has always been a firm supporter of local arts programming.
Despite vacating his position as BCRAC executive director, Eldredge-Martin continues to be active in local arts programs and is the namesake of the arts council’s Bemy awards.
In addition to her role with Saint Agnes School, Wilhelm is also the head movie manager for both the Keystone Theatre and the Sayre Theatre.
Berggren has a small amount of experience with theater and ballroom dancing from his high school years, and he has recently enjoyed being the newsroom contact at The Review for all things BCRAC.
According to Bradford County Regional Arts Council programs director Carla Salsman, tickets have already started selling fast for the event.
“We have sold over 100 tickets already,” said Salsman on Tuesday. “We know that there’s a lot of excitement around this, so if people are interested they really need to get online and get those tickets.”
Tickets are $35 in advance and can be purchased by visiting bcrac.ticketleap.com/dancing-with-the-stars-gala. As available, tickets will also be able to be purchased at the door for $40.
Salsman said that the theater’s balcony and mezzanine will both be open for the event, which expands the capacity to somewhere in the realm of 400. She wasn’t sure of the exact number.
“We’re still a quarter of the way there with three weeks out,” said Salsman. “And that’s really, really good.”
The gala will start with a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m., with a curtain time of 7:30 for the show. Tickets will include a cocktail or mocktail, as well as hot hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will also be available for those in attendance.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the BCRAC and support the arts programming that the council holds throughout the year.
