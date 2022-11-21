Judges in Pa. can now dismiss charges against people ‘incompetent’ to stand trial, but flaws remain

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s ruling in Commonwealth v. Jquan Humphrey cleared the way for judges to dismiss charges against defendants who would never be competent to participate in their own trial.

HARRISBURG — The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has corrected a decades-old flaw in state law that left severely mentally ill people behind bars indefinitely, and highlighted lingering problems for the man at the center of the case, and others like him.

