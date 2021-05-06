Rome Township Inspector of Elections Julie Perry is seeking a second term this fall.
Perry is asking the Libertarian Party to nominate her again.
Perry has been an Inspector of Elections since 2017.
“Inspector of Elections is an increasingly complex and difficult to fill position,” said Perry. “In serving my community as a third-party Inspector of Elections, it is my hope that this will help all voters to feel included on election day.”
If nominated, Perry will begin collecting signatures to appear on the Municipal Election ballot in November.
