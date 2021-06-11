June Dairy Parade to 'Stay Strong and Dairy On'

DUSHORE BOROUGH – On June 19, color guard members, Boy Scouts, dairy royalty, local businesses and emergency responders will make their way around the streets of Dushore to continue the long-time June Dairy Parade tradition.
“I think especially after last year, people are ready to get out and see family and friends, try to get back to semi-normalcy,” said Noreen Keeney, the co-chair of the Sullivan County Dairy Promotion Committee. “It’s also a great way to come together as a community and support each other and have a good time.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Sullivan County Commissioners are also expected to take part in the parade, which will line up bear Sinclair’s Hardware along Center Street before crossing Route 220 on Main Street, continuing around the monument near the Dushore Family Market and cross back over to Center Street.
“And we’ll do that twice,” Keeney said.
After the parade, outgoing Dairy Princess Jillian Verelst and long-time Dairy Ambassador Noah Phillips will take to the stage near C&N to give speeches and be recognized while Dairy Misses Bethany Eberlin and Maizey Keeney and Dairy Maids Jenna Eberlin and Lynsay Trostle are welcomed to the Sullivan County Dairy Promotion Team.
Bradford County Dairy Princess Charity Wampole will also take part in the ceremony.
There will be plenty of community activities before the parade kicks off at 6 p.m.
From noon to 3 p.m., the Dushore Area Business Association will hold its fishing derby at Kast Pond for ages 5 to 14 with plenty of prizes available. The cost is $5 per family.
The Sullivan County Library will also feature a magician at noon.
At 3 p.m., food vendors will open along Center Street while craft vendors will fill the Hurley’s Fresh Market parking lot, with a variety of community groups represented. There will also be a cornhole tournament, ice cream social, and the ever popular cow milking contest organized by the Dushore Lions Club leading up to the parade.
This year’s theme is “Stay Strong and Dairy On.”
According to Keeney, past parades followed the Dushore Fire Company’s annual carnival the night prior. But when that tradition ended due to a shortage of volunteers, organizers wanted to make sure the parade tradition stayed alive.
The Sullivan County Dairy Promotion Committee has been working with DABA to promote this year’s event.
Keeney reminded those interested in taking part of this year’s parade that registration is free.
“It’s free advertising, it’s free PR,” she said.
To obtain a registration form, email Keeney at noreen_keeneypcconsultant@yahoo.com.
