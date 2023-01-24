HARRISBURG – Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd today made history as she was formally sworn-in as Pennsylvania’s 58th Chief Justice, becoming the first woman installed as chief in the Court’s 300-year history.

“Today my heart is full of joy and gratitude,” said Chief Justice Debra Todd. Joy in arriving at this moment and gratitude for all the strong and determined women who paved the way and for those who supported me throughout my journey.