U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) announced Wednesday that the United States Department of Agriculture has approved an Economic Impact Initiative Grant of $22,000 for Sayre Borough for the purchase of 15 new portable police radios with multi-key encryption and accessories.
The radios will help the police department to better combat the opioid crisis and communicate on frequencies not used by the general public.
The total cost of the project is $41,220.75 with the borough contributing $19,220.75 to the project.
“This grant is critical to allow Sayre police to maintain constant communication as they keep our community safe and combat the opioid epidemic,” Keller said. “I am proud to see the United States Department of Agriculture provide this grant money to help keep Sayre Borough safe.”
