Kali’s Mission now has its 501c3 non-profit approval from the IRS, allowing the group to apply for grants in its quest to spay and neuter homeless cats in Towanda Borough while also making donations to be tax deductible.
The most recent trapping event on Sept. 18 resulted in 11 cats that were spayed or neutered. Overall, 65 cats have been trapped, fixed, and released in the borough since Kali’s Mission first started its work on June 19. The group estimates that their work has resulted in 260 fewer litters and 1,000 less homeless cats in the borough.
The next trapping event will take place in mid-October.
