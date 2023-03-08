TOWANDA — A local nonprofit plans to conduct a series of fundraisers and initiatives in 2023 to continue its program for reducing the feral cat population.
Kali’s Mission volunteer Charlotte Parks updated the Towanda Borough Council at its Monday meeting on the organization’s upcoming plans.
The nonprofit will have a concession stand at Riverfront Park during The Towanda Summer Concert Series. Volunteers will also continue their participation in the Got Sneakers program. They will collect gently used sneakers to be recycled. There are plans already in place to fundraise during the fall season.
“We really enjoyed the Pumpkin Roll. We did really well there last year, so we are going to do that again this year,” she said.
Parks stated that Dr. Robyn Terrel of Wysox Animal Clinic will be the nonprofit’s veterinarian. She offered a lower price for spay and neuters, and also has a traveling hospital that can be utilized. The mobile facility helped spay and neuter 38 cats at a Wyalusing residence in November 2022. Parks stated that Terrel’s work is a critical asset to the nonprofit’s mission. A rabies clinic will be offered at Wysox Animal Clinic sometime this year.
Kali’s Mission has its first trapping scheduled for April 3 in the Sheshequin-Rome area. The nonprofit will schedule more trappings this year as the weather allows.
Parks stated that residents have called and reported feral and stray cats have on the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Towanda. A possible trapping may occur there this year.
For donations, Parks stated that the United Way of Bradford County will provide Kali’s Mission a grant this year. The nonprofit will reapply for the same grant for 2024, she added.
Donations have also been accepted from residents of the Southern Tier. In December 2022, a woman from Endicott, N.Y. sent Kali’s Mission a $100 check after hearing about the nonprofit’s programs.
Parks also delivered an update on the mission’s major accomplishment in helping to reduce the feral cat population.
“Over the last two years, our program has prevented approximately 5,000 kittens from being born homeless or in shelters and rescues,” she said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
