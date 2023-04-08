TOWANDA — 2023 has already been a busy and productive year for a local nonprofit that aims to reduce the feral cat population.
Kali’s Mission has launched its trap, neuter, vaccinate and return program throughout multiple communities in Bradford County.
In partnership with Kali’s Mission, the Wysox Animal Clinic held a benefit rabies clinic at its Golden Mile Road location on Saturday, March 25. The event marked the first time that both organizations worked together in their joint effort to help local animals.
“The weather was damp and cold, but even with the nasty weather, they were able to vaccinate approximately 70 cats and dogs,” said Kali’s Mission co-organizer Gary Parks.
The clinic’s new owner, Dr. Robyn Terrell has been a helping hand to the nonprofit even before the recent rabies clinic. Terrell has a mobile facility that was previously utilized to help spay and neuter 38 cats at a Wyalusing residence in November 2022.
For the recent Wysox clinic, Parks expressed his gratitude to the entire veterinary staff and their work.
“Everyone at Kali’s Mission would like to thank Dr. Robyn, her staff and all of the volunteers who helped with these events,” Parks stated. “They would also like to thank everyone who came to the rabies clinic and supported our mission.”
On Tuesday, the nonprofit held a trap-neuter-release initiative in the townships of Rome, Sheshequin and Towanda. Volunteers helped spay or neutered 19 cats total. A similar event is planned to take place in Towanda Borough later this month.
The event on Tuesday is part of the nonprofit’s initiative to expand its services in multiple communities that have feral cats, Parks stated.
He expressed his appreciation to community members and organizations who donate resources and money to his nonprofit’s cause. The United Way of Bradford County donated a $1,000 grant to Kali’s Mission this year, just as they did the previous year. Parks stated that Kali’s Mission will apply for a similar grant from the United Way to help fund next year’s activities as well.
In February, Kali’s Mission received a $740 check from the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart. The donation was part of the store’s 18th annual Dandy Canes Campaign held in 2022.
Caring for the well-being of homeless cats has long been important to Kali’s Mission co-organizers Gary and Charlotte Parks. The nonprofit’s name comes from their calico cat named Kali, who was a stray before they took her in 18 years ago. Kali will turn 19-years-old in October.
“We try to spay and neuter the cats so they don’t have to live out on the street homeless and hungry,” Parks said. “If we cut down on the feral cat population, that also helps with the local shelters — so they don’t get overrun.”
In March, Charlotte stated that Kali’s Mission has prevented around 5,000 kittens from being born homeless over the last two years.
Anyone looking to make a donation to Kali’s Mission can go to 306 William Street in Towanda.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
