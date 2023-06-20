generic local

A local nonprofit that cares for feral cats has celebrated a big milestone for its continued efforts.

Kali’s Mission celebrated the five-year anniversary of its trap, neuter, vaccinate and return program on Monday. The program was launched in June 2019 and continues its services across multiple areas of Bradford and Sullivan counties. Organizers have estimated that around 4,000 kittens avoided being born homeless as a result of the program. Volunteers rely solely on donations, grants and the support from municipalities.