A local nonprofit that cares for feral cats has celebrated a big milestone for its continued efforts.
Kali’s Mission celebrated the five-year anniversary of its trap, neuter, vaccinate and return program on Monday. The program was launched in June 2019 and continues its services across multiple areas of Bradford and Sullivan counties. Organizers have estimated that around 4,000 kittens avoided being born homeless as a result of the program. Volunteers rely solely on donations, grants and the support from municipalities.
“We plan to continue the program as long as there is a need and funding is available,” according to Kali’s Mission.
Efforts began when Towanda Borough residents reported a notable increase of stray cats roaming free to the Towanda Borough Council. This led to a conversation between Council President Mark Christini and Gary and Charlotte Parks on possible solutions. The Parks decided to create Kali’s Mission and its TNVR program.
In their initial proposal, the Parks’ projected a feral cat reduction in the borough within a five-year period. As of Monday, the Parks are happy to announce that Kali’s Mission has accomplished that goal.
The nonprofit has spayed or neutered and vaccinated 53 cats in 2023 so far. Volunteers use a formula of 56 cats x four litters x five kittens per litter. The formula calculates that another 1,120 kittens were not born homeless.
Kali’s Mission has spayed or neutered cats in municipalities that include Towanda Borough, Wysox, Laceyville, Dushore, Forksville, Troy, Canton, West Burlington, Sayre, Evergreen and Alba areas.
