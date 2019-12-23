Kali’s Mission has been accepted into Chewy.com’s Shelter and Rescue Network.
What this means for the mission is that for every new customer who orders from Chewy.com, using the following link, http://www.chewy.com/rp/10170, a $20 donation will be made to Kali’s Mission from Chewy. At the end of each month, money raised will be deposited into an account of the mission’s choice for them to use.
“This is a great program that supports the hard work of shelter and rescue volunteers. It is because of programs like Chewy’s Shelter and Rescue that animals are not left out in the cold and hungry,” the organization stated.
Kali’s MIssion is a 501c3 non-profit organization that helps trap, spay/neuter feral cats in the community. As of today they have captured 75 feral cats, which will prevent 1200 kittens from being born homeless. These cats were spayed/neutered and given rabies vaccines all through funding received from the community, local businesses and Towanda Borough Council. Money from Towanda Borough Council is used specifically to treat cats within the borough.
