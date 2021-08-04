TOWANDA BOROUGH — Charlotte Parks of Kali’s Mission announced during Monday’s Towanda Borough Council meeting that the program has made significant progress, but additional funding is needed.
“There is still a lot of work to be done in the borough, but I appreciate the borough council’s support and getting our program up and running,” Parks said. “Right now we are out of funds to continue the program.”
Council President Mark Christini said the council appreciates the program’s progress, although a decision will have to be made at a finance and administration meeting next month.
Parks made other announcements at the meeting to fully update the council on this year’s work and future events.
To date this year, Kali’s Mission has spayed and neutered 51 feral cats in Towanda Borough, which consisted of 31 males and 20 females, according to Parks.
Since the program started in 2019, they have prevented 2,752 kittens from being born homeless on Towanda’s streets.
Kali’s Mission will try to raise money through upcoming fundraisers like their pasta dinner at Beeman’s Restaurant on Oct. 12.
Parks also plans on hosting a future kids movie screening at the Keystone Theatre and participating in the GotSneakers program, which collects sneakers for donations.
Kali’s Mission will be expanding their program into Sayre Borough as well.
Recently, Parks received a report of a cat and four kittens in Tommy Fairchild Memorial Park and another of a cat with three kittens near the Veterans Memorial Park.
Poplar Street continues to have feral cat sightings, while a whole cat colony was found on an alley between Elizabeth Street and Bridge Street last Thursday.
“We have four more trappings scheduled for this season,” said Parks.
She stated that there is proof that the program works because spayed and neutered cats can be identified by the clippings on their ears.
