A kitten ended up with a BB in its spine after a Towanda Borough resident opened fire on some neighborhood cats where volunteers with Kali’s Mission were setting up traps so they could capture, neuter and release the feral felines as part of an ongoing effort to control the local stray cat population.
According to a press release from the organization, the injured kitten was four months old and was taken to the Towanda Creek Animal Hospital by Kali’s Mission and You Too Animal Rescue for evaluation. There, Dr. Amanda Berry found that one of the kitten’s back legs was paralyzed. The kitten survived and ended up in a forever home the next day, but will require special care for the rest of its life.
The incident was being investigated by Towanda police.
“Kali’s Mission and You Too Animal Rescue ask that if you have a feral cat problem that you do not take matters into your own hands. Please contact the appropriate organizations for assistance,” the press release continued. “Pennsylvania laws on abuse to animals have recently changed. The new laws are designed to protect animals and prosecute the abusers. They are tougher on the abuser than in the past.“
