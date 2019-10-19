Volunteers with Kali’s Mission reported that their first season of trapping, neutering/spaying, and releasing has exceeded expectations following a rainy outing Wednesday that resulted in the capture of 10 additional cats in Towanda Borough.
Since the group began work in late June, it has been able to fix 75 feral cats and prevent the birth of an estimated 1,200 homeless kittens, according to information provided by the group.
“We had no idea how successful this program would become,” members stated. “We encourage all townships and boroughs to consider starting a TNR program. We are proof that it can be done and will begin seeing results of our efforts in the spring.”
The group, which achieved non-profit status last month, will be holding an all-you-can-eat pasta dinner fundraiser in December to support its work. It will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Beeman’s Restaurant in Athens Township. It will also include a visit from Santa for the kids. Tickets are $10 per person in advance. The cost doesn’t include drinks or gratuity.
Those interested in supporting Kali’s Mission can also send donations to 306 William St., Towanda, PA 18848.
