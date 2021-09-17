Kali’s Mission’s efforts to curb the Towanda area’s stray and feral cat population received a $750 boost from the Towanda Borough Council recently.
Acting on a recommendation from the borough’s Finance and Administration Committee, the borough council approved the additional funding after an appeal from group co-founder Charlotte Parks in August saying they had run out of money. Some council members noted reports of more stray or feral cats being seen in neighborhoods.
Since 2019, volunteers with Kali’s Mission have been trapping and spaying/neutering stray and feral cats so that they cannot breed once they are released back into the neighborhood.
“Gary and Charlotte (Parks) have done a great job with the program,” Mayor Garrett Miller said.
“It’s helping the town,” Councilwoman Michelle Hatch added.
Last month, Charlotte estimated that the group has prevented 2,752 kittens from being born. Gary said they expect to start seeing a difference in the local population once they are at least five years in.
Because of their work up to this point, he noted that they do trap some repeat cats on occasion.
“You have to start looking now to make sure their ear has been clipped,” Gary said. “If their ear is clipped, they get a reprieve from the governor and they’re gone.”
Gary, who is also a Towanda Borough councilman, abstained from the vote.
Kali’s Mission is typically receives $2,000 from the borough each year, although the group received an extra $500 around this time last year to help offset some of the impacts COVID-19 had on their fundraising and veterinary costs.
