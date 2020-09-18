Kali’s Mission, with the help of You Too Animal Rescue, was able to help catch some feral cats in the area of Sullivan Terrace in Dushore recently.
According to volunteers, the building’s residents collected enough money to get two cats fixed and given rabies shots. They were captured and taken to a local veterinarian for the procedures before being returned to Dushore.
“The residents at Sullivan Terrace were so happy when the cats returned that they were observed outside waiting and clapping in praise of the volunteers,” the organization said in a media release.
Kali’s Mission, a 501c3 non-profit trap-neuter-release organization, started in 2019 with a focus on Towanda Borough, but has since received requests from North Towanda, Wysox, Dushore, and other surrounding areas for assistance. Volunteers are able to help those outside of the borough as funding allows.
The organization reminded the public that there is a new law making animal abuse a felony.
Anyone interested in welcoming a Kali’s Mission representative to speak to their organization, or if anyone wants to start their own TNR program in their area, they can call (570) 265-3367.
