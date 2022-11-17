Kali’s Mission helps Wyalusing resident spay and neuter 38 cats

Pictured are volunteers assisting Kali’s Mission and Wyalusing resident Shelly Hawkins with a trap, neuter and return event on Hawkins' property from Nov. 2 to 3.

 Photo provided by Kali's Mission

WYALUSING — A regional nonprofit dedicated to spaying and neutering feral cats held its largest trap, neuter and return event recently.

Kali’s Mission assisted Wyalusing resident Shelly Hawkins with a major event from Nov. 2 to 3 that led to 38 cats near her property being spayed and neutered.