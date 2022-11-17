Kali’s Mission helps Wyalusing resident spay and neuter 38 cats

WYALUSING — A regional nonprofit dedicated to spaying and neutering feral cats held its largest trap, neuter and return event recently.
Kali’s Mission assisted Wyalusing resident Shelly Hawkins with a major event from Nov. 2 to 3 that led to 38 cats near her property being spayed and neutered.
People were continuously dropping off cats near her home because she has a farm, Hawkins stated. Kali’s Mission would like to remind the public that dropping off cats to a farm or any property without the owner’s permission is considered abuse and is punishable by federal law.
To spay and neuter all of the cats by herself would have been too expensive, so Hawkins reached out to Kali’s Mission volunteers, Gary and Charlotte Parks. She also sought help from friends and neighbors, posted on Facebook and received donations for the cause. She contributed several hundreds of dollars towards the effort as well.
Kali’s Mission provided traps and helped set them up for the Nov. 2 event. Kali’s Mission volunteers noted, “before we left Shelly’s home, we had all the traps filled.”
For the spay and neutering procedures, Hawkins and Kali’s Mission volunteers contacted Wandering Trails Veterinarian Robin Terrill and her Vet Tech, Terrie. Both arrived at the Hawkins farm on Nov. 3 with their mobile medical unit and performed the procedures. All cats received a rabies vaccine as well. After the procedures, the cats were safely to return to the outdoors.
The 38 cats consisted of 21 spays and 17 neuters, according to Terrill. She stated that the event was the largest one she has ever completed.
“Using the formula of 38 cats x 4 litters per season x 4 kittens, this event has prevented approximately 608 kittens from being born homeless and hungry,” according to Kali’s Mission.
However, work is still needed to be done on the Hawkins property. There is still one mother cat and kittens that couldn’t be spayed or neutered because they were too little at the time. The mother cat was still nursing the kittens as well. Hawkins is caring for them at her home to keep them safe.
To help the nonprofit and Hawkins with their efforts, donations are currently being accepted. Specifically, donations can be made to Kali’s Mission, 306 William St., Towanda PA 18848. The nonprofit requests that people should please note on a check that the donation is for the Hawkins farm project if they want the money to go to Hawkins, or directly to her through Facebook.
Kali’s Mission is a 501C3 nonprofit organization that operates solely on donations from private individuals, support from local townships and boroughs and is a partner with the Bradford County United Way.
