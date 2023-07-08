Kali’s Mission receives 2024 United Way grant

TOWANDA — A local nonprofit dedicated to reducing the homeless cat population obtained significant funding for its program.
Kali’s Mission received a $2,000 grant from the United Way of Bradford County, according to Gary Parks, the nonprofit’s volunteer organizer. Specifically, the grant comes from the 2023-2024 United Way Campaign. This is the third year that the United Way has bestowed the funding to Kali’s Mission.
“We are so happy and grateful to be a part of the United Way program,” Parks expressed. “The money they have given us has helped us expand into areas beyond Towanda Borough.”
In June, Kali’s Mission celebrated the five-year anniversary of its trap, neuter, vaccinate and return program. It was launched in June 2019 and continues its services in Bradford and Sullivan counties. The nonprofit was founded after Towanda Borough residents expressed concerns about notable increases of stray cats to the Towanda Borough Council. Parks and his wife, Charlotte created the nonprofit and its TNVR program as a solution.
In their initial proposal, the Parks projected a feral cat reduction in the borough within five years. In June, the Parks announced that Kali’s Mission accomplished that goal. The nonprofit estimates that its TNVR program prevented over 4,000 kittens from being born homeless.
Kali’s Mission spays or neuters cats in municipalities that include Towanda Borough, Wysox, Laceyville, Dushore, Forksville, Troy, Canton, West Burlington, Sayre, Evergreen and Alba areas.
Parks emphasized that Kali’s Mission is currently scheduling future trappings and the TNVR program will continue.
“As long as we have the funds, community support and the continued support of Dr. Robin [Terrel] and her staff at the Wysox Animal Clinic, we will continue to provide our [TNVR] program,” he said.
Terrel spays and neuters cats for the nonprofit and also provides a traveling hospital for the TNVR program. Kali’s Mission seeks to open a rabies clinic at Wysox Animal Clinic sometime this year.
The nonprofit’s volunteers rely solely on donations, grants and the support from municipalities. People can support Kali’s Mission with donations of gently used sneakers (no shoes, boots, etc.), refundable clean bottles and cans, or financial donations. Sneakers and cans should be dropped off at 306 William St. in Towanda.
Financial donations can be sent to: Kali’s Mission, 306 William St., Towanda PA 18848. All financial donations are tax deducible. Kali’s Mission is a 501c3 non-profit.
