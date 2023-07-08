Kali’s Mission receives 2024 United Way grant

Pictured are volunteers assisting Kali’s Mission and Wyalusing resident Shelly Hawkins with a trap, neuter and return event on Hawkins’ property held from Nov. 2 to 3, 2022.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — A local nonprofit dedicated to reducing the homeless cat population obtained significant funding for its program.

Kali’s Mission received a $2,000 grant from the United Way of Bradford County, according to Gary Parks, the nonprofit’s volunteer organizer. Specifically, the grant comes from the 2023-2024 United Way Campaign. This is the third year that the United Way has bestowed the funding to Kali’s Mission.