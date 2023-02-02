Kali’s Mission receives donation from Dandy Canes Campaign

On Wednesday, Kali’s Mission co-founder Gary Parks accepted a $740 check from Lisa Weiss, the manager of the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart. The donation was part of the store’s Dandy Canes Campaign held in 2022.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

NORTH TOWANDA — A local nonprofit dedicated to reducing the feral cat population has gained a donation from a regional company’s Christmas fundraiser.

Kali’s Mission received a $740 check from the Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda on Wednesday afternoon. Kali’s Mission co-founder Gary Parks accepted the check from the store’s manager, Lisa Weiss.

