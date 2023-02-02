Kali’s Mission receives donation from Dandy Canes Campaign

NORTH TOWANDA — A local nonprofit dedicated to reducing the feral cat population has gained a donation from a regional company’s Christmas fundraiser.
Kali’s Mission received a $740 check from the Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda on Wednesday afternoon. Kali’s Mission co-founder Gary Parks accepted the check from the store’s manager, Lisa Weiss.
The donation was part of the store’s 18th annual Dandy Canes Campaign held in 2022. Every year from November through December, Dandy encourages customers to donate $1 or more in a fundraiser for local charities and community organizations chosen by the local store.
“This is the second year that the Dandy has included [Kali’s Mission] in their campaign, which we really appreciate,” Parks said.
Weiss stated that every Dandy store picks two organizations of their liking to receive the donations. For 2022, the North Towanda store raised around $1,480 and split the total between Kali’s Mission and the Bradford County Humane Society.
“I’m an animal lover, so anything I can do to help the animals,” Weiss said. “I have a cat that I rescued from [Kali’s Mission] in September.”
“Participants are given a paper Dandy Cane to sign at the store to acknowledge their donation. The stores then hang the Dandy Canes across the entire building to highlight the community’s support,” according to Dandy Mini Mart, Inc. “100% of the funds raised by the customers of each store stay within the community.”
“Local food pantries, animal rescues, youth development centers, veterans’ organizations and emergency services groups are among the more than 100 organizations chosen,” the company’s website adds.
The donation allows Kali’s Mission to continue spaying, neutering and providing rabies vaccines to cats in the counties of Bradford and Sullivan, Parks stated. He acknowledged that Weiss was instrumental in contacting the nonprofit about feral cats at Jackson Mobile Home Park in Wysox in 2022. A total of 10 cats were trapped, spayed and neutered there. Wysox Township provided financial assistance as well.
On Nov. 22, 2022, Kali’s Mission reported that its volunteers trapped, spayed, neutered and vaccinated a total of 183 cats in Bradford and Sullivan counties in 2022. From the 183 procedures, there were 70 male cats neutered and 65 females spayed. Within Towanda Borough, a total of 48 cats were spayed and neutered.
“Using the formula of 183 cats x 4 litters (732) per season x 4-5 cats per litter, this program has prevented approximately 2,928 kittens from being born homeless, cold and hungry this year alone,” according to Kali’s Mission. “By doing TNR, communities are also working to reduce the number of homeless cats living in shelters and rescues.”
Anyone looking to make a donation to Kali’s Mission can go to 306 William Street in Towanda.
