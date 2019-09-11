Kali’s Mission has received an anonymous $500 donation in memory of supporter Sylvia Ellis, who recently passed away.
“Sylvia was a very important part of the Kali’s Mission team. Her love for animals, cats and dogs alike, was amazing. As soon as we announced the creation of our program, Sylvia reached out to us to see what she could do to help,” according to a press release from the organization. “She volunteered her time at fundraisers, helped us trap feral cats and made sure that the public knew we were here to help. Sylvia took the time to make baskets for our Chinese Auction at Riverfest and helped with our booth even though at the time she was not feeling well.”
The statement continued, “We only had a short time with Sylvia, but it was time well spent. She always had a positive outlook and was a pleasure to work with. The team at Kali’s Mission would like to thank the individual(s) for their generous donation. This donation will be used the way Sylvia would have wanted it to be — caring for the feral cats in the community. She is one exceptional lady and will certainly be missed by everyone who knew her.”
Last week, Kali’s Mission reported another successful trapping event that resulted in the capture of six male and three female cats, who received rabies vaccines and were spayed and neutered. To date, Kali’s Mission has fixed 54 feral felines around Towanda Borough, resulting in an estimated 216 fewer litters (864 kittens) that will be born.
The organization, which is supported by the borough, public donations and fundraisers, will be holding an all-you-can-eat pasta dinner benefit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Beeman’s Restaurant in Athens Township. Half of each $10 ticket sold in advance will benefit the organization. Tickets can be purchased by any Kali’s Mission volunteer or by calling (570) 265-3367.
“There is a definite need for the program to continue,” said organizers. “We receive calls almost daily from residents who have feral cats in their neighborhood. All donations that we receive are going towards the veterinary services for these animals. … We have a great team of volunteers who have worked hard to make this program a success. They not only donate their time but also their vehicles, gasoline, and supplies for fundraisers free of charge.”
Those interested in donating can sent checks to Kali’s Mission, 306 William St. in Towanda. The organization is also accepting donations of traps and trap covers, as well as gift certificates to raffle off at events.
