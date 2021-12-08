TOWANDA BOROUGH — A local organization dedicated to caring for homeless cats gave their 2021 report on Monday.
Councilman Gary Parks gave the yearly report of Kali’s Mission, a trap and release program for feral cats at the Towanda Borough Council’s monthly meeting.
The total number of cats that were spayed and neutered in Towanda Borough were 69, while services were also conducted in Sayre, Dushore, Burlington, Wyalusing and Monroeton, said Parks.
“With all of these cats, we prevented 1,552 kittens from being born homeless,” he said.
Parks also reported that Kali’s Mission received a United Way grant of $1,000 that will be used next year to fund the services that the mission carries out.
Through a generous contribution from an anonymous donor, the organization purchased a van to transport the cats and traps to various locations and feral cat condos were placed throughout the borough to shelter feral cats during the winter months.
In the the last two years, the organization has participated in the Got Sneakers program where people can donate used sneakers, which are seen to the underprivileged in foreign countries.
