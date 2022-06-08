TOWANDA BOROUGH — Charlotte Parks of Kali’s Mission discussed Monday the organization’s progress so far this year, as well as future events and fundraisers to benefit its activities. She reported the mission’s updates during the Towanda Borough Council meeting.
Kali’s Mission is dedicated to trapping stray cats and getting them spayed and neutered, an effort to prevent homeless cats from being born and increasing in number.
There have been 50 cats taken off the streets so far this year, including from the communities of Towanda, Wyalusing, Wysox, Monroeton, and Troy.
Specifically, 21 cats were tracked in Wyalusing, 10 were found in Wysox, four were captured on Mud Creek Road in Troy, and a kitten was found under a church’s front porch in Monroeton, according to Parks. In Towanda Borough, 19 cats were found on Riverfront Park, Poplar Street, Ward Avenue and North Main Street, and eventually spayed and neutered.
Towanda Borough has supported the efforts of Kali’s Mission. Other communities like Wysox and Dushore have also started working cooperatively with the organization.
“We are starting to see a change,” Parks said. “We are not seeing as many [cats] on the streets, but it’s kitten season and the ones that are out there are starting to reproduce.”
To prevent more homeless kitten births, Kali’s Mission will conduct a tracking in Towanda Borough Wednesday, June 8 with any cats found getting spayed and neutered the next day. Trackings will take place on Riverfront Park, Second Street, North Main Street, and Elizabeth Street. A tracking will also be done on June 15 in Wysox Township at Pipher’s Trailer Court.
In an effort to fund its activities, Kali’s Mission will have a concession stand at Riverfront Park on June 16 during The Towanda Summer Concert Series. The stand will offer soda, water, chips and hot dogs.
Kali’s Mission is also participating in the Got Sneakers program, for which they will accept donations of used sneakers to send overseas to people in need of them. The program will pay 50 cents to $3 per pair of sneakers to Kali’s Mission.
Dushore Borough is giving $1,000 towards spaying and neutering in its borough, while Kali’s Mission received a $1,000 grant from the United Way of Bradford County, according to Parks.
“Without [Towanda Borough council members] supporting us, we could have never done this,” she said. “Towanda Borough is the key to making this program work in other places.”
