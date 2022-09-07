TOWANDA — A local organization dedicated to preventing kittens from being born on the streets gave its end of summer report Tuesday.
Charlotte Parks of Kali’s Mission addressed the Towanda Borough Council at its monthly meeting on the progress of her organization’s activities.
She stated that almost 100 cats have been spayed and neutered so far this year. There have been 39 cats spayed and neutered in Towanda Borough, while the rest were in outlying communities. To date, Kali’s Mission estimates that it has prevented around 4,860 kittens from being born on the street since its inception.
Parks stated that she will go to Sugar Run tonight to set up a tracking for a local woman who has the possibility of tracking 18 cats around her home. She will take traps down and set them up for the occasion. The local woman has made an appointment with a traveling veterinarian that will spay and neuter cats, Parks stated. That individual will also donate to Kali’s Mission.
For fundraising, Kali’s Mission raised around $300 at this year’s Towanda Concert Series. The organization will also have a hot dog bar at the Towanda Pumpkin Roll on Oct. 15.
She also stated that multiple people have helped her collect bottles and cans to raise money. One individual helped collect over 1,800 bottles and cans.
“One person in particular in North Towanda collected $110 worth of nickel bottles and cans for us that we can take and put into the program,” she said.
Parks thanked the council for everything that they have done to help the organization succeed in its efforts in the regional area.
“We can’t thank Towanda Borough enough for the support they have given us,” she said. “We are starting to see a reduction in the borough in cats. Our plan now is to maintain that reduction.”
She also stated that Kali’s Mission has been awarded a $1,000 grant from The United Way for 2023. Parks is also applying with the Robert J. Sullivan Fund to get $2,000 for the mission.
