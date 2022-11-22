A nonprofit that aims to curtail the population of homeless cats in the region have released its yearly report on its activities.
Kali’s Mission completed its 2022 season for its trap, neuter and return program. Volunteers were able to successfully trap, spay, neuter and vaccinate a total of 183 cats in Bradford and Sullivan counties.
“This has been an amazing year for us,” according to Kali’s Mission.
From the 183 procedures, there were 70 male cats neutered and 65 females spayed.
Within Towanda Borough, a total of 48 cats were spayed and neutered. Specifically, those cats consisted of 23 males and 25 females. All cats received rabies vaccines and brief physical exams as well.
“Using the formula of 183 cats x 4 litters (732) per season x 4-5 cats per litter, this program has prevented approximately 2,928 kittens from being born homeless, cold and hungry this year alone,” according to Kali’s Mission. “By doing TNR, communities are also working to reduce the number of homeless cats living in shelters and rescues.”
The nonprofit’s board of directors would like to thank the public for their continued support.
“We could not do what we do without the support of our boroughs, townships, United Way grant funding and donations from local businesses and private individuals,” the board of directors said in a statement. “We are looking forward to the new year ahead and working with the great people who continue to support our efforts.”
