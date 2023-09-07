Kali's Mission continues

Pictured is Kali, the namesake of Kali’s Mission. Kali asks that everyone who has a cat or dog please spay, neuter and vaccinate your pet to keep them healthy.

 Photo courtesy of Kali’s Mission

Volunteers with Kali’s Mission recently reported that it has been their busiest season so far, with more cats and kittens being dropped off at rural homesteads than ever before.

“We keep in touch with local rescues and are always hearing how full they are,” said Kali’s Mission in a press release.