Kali's Mission continues

Volunteers with Kali’s Mission recently reported that it has been their busiest season so far, with more cats and kittens being dropped off at rural homesteads than ever before.
“We keep in touch with local rescues and are always hearing how full they are,” said Kali’s Mission in a press release.
Since April 1, Kali’s Mission has neutered more than 75 male cats and spayed more than 60 female cats. All cats that were processed were also given rabies vaccines.
The organization has held TNVR (trap, neuter, vaccinate, return) events in the Sheshequin, East Smithfield, Troy, Canton, Wyalusing, Dushore, North Towanda, and Mercer Hill areas.
It is estimated that during this year alone the program has prevented approximately 1,248 kittens from being born homeless. This brings the grand total for the organization’s five years to approximately 6,200.
“We are pleased to say that we have proof that TNVR really works,” said the Kali’s Mission press release. “We have now reached a point in Towanda Borough that we are not seeing the number of strays on the streets that we have in past years.”
“Towanda Borough has been a huge supporter of Kali’s Mission and continues using the program to keep the over population down,” the press release continues. “We are looking forward to participating in the Towanda Borough Recreation Board’s Pumpkin Roll on Oct. 14 to raise funds for our program.”
Future events already scheduled for Kali’s Mission include a large TNR in the Gillett area, as well as returning to the Sugar Run and Wyalusing areas area. There are also many areas currently on a waiting list.
“We ask that callers be patient with us,” said Kali’s Mission. “Our vet, Dr. Robyn, and her staff are great and give us as much time as possible.”
“Dr. Robyn and the staff at the Wysox Animal Clinic are huge supporters of our program in many other ways too,” Kali’s Mission continued. “They are holding another Rabies Clinic to help us raise money for the program on Oct. 7 at their offices in Wysox from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Watch for more details.”
To help supporting Kali’s Mission financially, anyone can collect returnable cans and bottles or donate gently used sneakers (no shoes, boots, cleats, etc.). Donations can be dropped off at 306 William St., Towanda PA 18848. Alternatively, you can call (570) 265-3367 to arrange a pick up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.