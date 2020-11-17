Kali’s Mission has an additional $500 allocation from Towanda Borough following action by the borough council earlier this month.
In October, Kali’s Mission representatives appealed to the council for the additional funding citing the challenges they had faced with fundraising and securing grants earlier in the year due to COVID-19, along with a growing need for the trap-neuter-release service they provide to keep feral cats from breeding and from spreading rabies.
In order to additionally supplement their program and partner You Too Animal Rescue, the non-profit organization is holding a Mr. Sticky sticky bun fundraiser.
According to organizers, You Too Animal Rescue has more than 70 cats currently looking for homes. The rescue provides medical care and love to these animals until they can be adopted.
Both organizations depend on fundraisers and donations from the community to do their work.
For more information about ordering plain stick buns from the Mr. Sticky fundraiser, email gpark22@comcast.net or call Charlotte at (570) 479-8093, Gary at (570) 265-3367 or (570) 250-1890, or Billy at (570) 721-0605.
Orders with payment must be made by Nov. 28, and will be available Dec. 9.
