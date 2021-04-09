Kali’s Mission is a few weeks away from restarting its main trap-spay/neuter-release effort around the Towanda area, but the organization has had plenty of developments recently, as co-founder Charlotte Parks reported to the Towanda Borough Council Monday.
This includes the purchase of a 2007 Kia Entourage the organization now shares with You Too Animal Rescue thanks to some anonymous donations.
“So now when we are out in the public, the public knows it’s us and not just someone picking up cats,” she explained.
“We’ve already received requests for services on William Street, on the corner of William and Pratt Avenue (in North Towanda Township), Towanda Borough on Chestnut Street, the south end of 4th Street, south of Bridge Street, and back up in the Poplar Street and State Street area. So, there are still kitties that need our help,” Parks said. “We’re hoping that the numbers are going to start dwindling down more and more.”
They were hoping to capture a pregnant cat this week that was found along Mechanic Street so that she could have her kittens at You Too.
“And then we’ll get them into foster care until they are able to be spayed or neutered,” Parks said. “The kittens will be able to be adopted out to good homes, but the mom will probably end up going back to her colony because she’s such a feral kitty and may not do good if she is adopted out.”
Since 2019, volunteers with Kali’s Mission have been working to trap stray or feral cats around the Towanda area, and then have them spayed or neutered so they cannot breed once they are returned to where they were found – reducing the homeless cat problem over the long-term. They are supported by $2,000 from Towanda Borough and donations from the community.
Since the start of 2021, Parks said they’ve raised around $500 through fundraising efforts such as their pasta dinner at Beeman’s and through last month’s the Easter egg hunt and craft fair held by Building Outreach Opportunities (BOO, Inc.) at the Wysox Haunted House grounds. They are currently getting ready to hold another Got Sneakers fundraiser in which they are paid for the gently used sneakers they can collect. These sneakers are then sent to foreign countries.
On Monday, Kali’s Mission showed its support for animals in another way, by pledging a donation of treats to the treat box along Merrill Parkway.
“The cat organization even likes dogs,” Towanda Borough Council President Mark Christini joked in response.
This week, the organization was also promoting a rabies clinic scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon on May 22 at the Towanda Creek Animal Hospital.
The clinic will benefit You Too Animal Rescue, which is located above the clinic at 13489 Route 220 in Towanda Township. The cost is $10 per animal. There will also be baked goods, sweat shirts, T-shirts, polos, and masks for sale.
Visitors must wear masks, and animals must be leashed or crated.
Those in the Towanda area who wish to report a feral cat problem near them can call (570) 265-3367.
