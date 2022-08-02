Local trap, neuter, release organization Kali’s Mission recently announced that it will now be offering a new service to local communities.
After receiving support from Towanda Borough, Dushore Borough, Laceyville Borough, and Wysox Township, Kali’s Mission will now be inviting anyone from other localities to learn how to start their own TNR program.
“Setting up a community TNR is not as hard as it sounds,” said a Kali’s Mission spokesperson in a press release. “Our program is designed to get a new program up and running quickly and in-expensively.”
Kali’s Mission has three years of experience performing TNR events.
“Our program has been proven to work,” said the press release. “So far, in 2022, we have spayed/neutered 78 feral/stray cats preventing approximately 1,248 kittens from being born homeless.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the new program from Kali’s Mission should call (570) 265-3367. Donations can be mailed to Kali’s Mission, 306 William St., Towanda PA 18848.
