SULLIVAN COUNTY — A country store can be a rich source of culture and a center for a local community to connect and preserve customs.
Katie’s Country Store in Muncy Valley, Sullivan County is a place where history is still maintained, while its owners can also develop a new era as well.
In 2008, Rich and Deb Fry became the owners of the building that is now over 100 years old. The 15174 U.S. Highway 220 location is situated in the area known as Strawbridge. It was once a flag stop on the now-defunct Williamsport and North Branch Railroad.
“It’s actually in an old general store building from the 1900s, so people get that feel of the old country store with the wooden floors and old-fashioned candy,” said Deb Fry.
Ezra McClintock built the general store in 1919 and proceeded to operate it until the 1940s when his daughter Marie and her husband, Leonard Stackhouse took over, according to the store’s website. The store wouldn’t be named “Katie’s Country Store” until April 1978 under the ownership of Kathleen Berardi Nelsen. A few decades later, Jack and Joyce Igoe took over ownership in 2004, but would only own it for roughly four years. When the Frys became the owners, Katie’s namesake stayed on and the store has continued to house its trademark classic goods.
“We still have bulk candy, it’s not a penny anymore but its in bulk and we weigh it out in paper bags,” Fry said. “We also create that country store feeling by having glass soda bottles.”
Inside the store, patrons can buy an assortment of products such as home decor, candles, Polish pottery, greeting cards, books and locally made items, according to its website. Various foods available for purchase include specialty jams, salsas, mustards, jarred pickles and blocks of cheese.
Women’s boutique includes ponchos, scarves, gloves, jewelry and other accessories.
For kids, the store has a children’s room where items such as stuffed animals, educational toys, books, puzzles and games can be purchased.
A unique feature of the store is its Christmas shop that is open year-round for holiday enthusiasts. Winter-themed items that can be bought include nutcrackers, Santa Claus figurines, snowmen and nativity scene figures. The shop is home to “the area’s largest selection of ornaments” for the Christmas season, according to the store’s website. Fry hopes to have a Christmas open house in the beginning of November that could possibly take place the first Saturday of that month.
Busy has been good. Get a lot of both locals and people just traveling through, going to state parks and campgrounds.
Fry stated that attention to detail and good quality customer service are aspects of the store that maintain success.
“We still give gift boxes for ornaments and to help take care of the products,” she said. “We enjoy talking to the people that come here. Everybody always says its a nice, homey, comfy feeling when they come in here.”
For anyone thinking about venturing to the country store, Fry welcomes everyone to come and see what it has to offer.
“I think we are worth the trip to check us out,” she said. “Some people say that when they come in, its much larger than what they thought it would be.”
People are welcome to visit the store at 15174 U.S. Highway 220, Muncy Valley, Pa. or call its number at (570) 482-2911. For more information, go to the store’s Facebook page or its website, katiescountrystore.com.
